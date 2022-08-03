Anthony Froemel, age 81, of Cantonment, Florida was born August 5, 1940 to Frank and Jessie Froemel, passed away July 18 from extensive heart disease.
A member of the Ojibwe tribe in Hayward, WI, he grew up following the traditions of his heritage and learning a strong work ethic. Tony, as he was called by friends, could often be found lugging around books and at the age of 22 left the reservation and enlisted in the US Navy. His desire to learn and meticulous attention to detail allowed him to “cross over to the dark side” and commission as an officer. As a mustang he proudly held the traditions of the Navy always staying true to his black shoe roots. In 1978 he met and married Francis Jeanette Lee, gaining 3 adult children and their spouses: Vicki Hicks (Rex), Terri Moore (Calvin), and Michael Lee (Sandra). His love and sacrifice for his family contributed to his decision to retire as a Lt. Commander and transition to a second career. At Siscom he was more able to focus on caring for and spending time with those he loved. His 37-year adventure with Jeanette, filled with travels and laughter, came to a close too quickly upon her death. As he continued living, he met Rachael Koch-Froemel and the two quickly became close companions and travel partners. They were married in 2017, gaining him another daughter: Elisabeth Clark (Chris). A great conversationalist with a vast knowledge of a multitude of topics, he knew how to actively listen, making the speaker feel heard and understood. His empathy and generosity will be dearly remembered by his wife, sister: Bernice Sotelo, 4children, 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm Monday, August 8, 2022 at Barrancas National Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family and sign the guestbook at www.roselawn-fh.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.