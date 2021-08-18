The annual Twilight Garden Tour sponsored by the UW Extension, the Spooner Agriculture Research Station and North Country Master Gardener Volunteers will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 24. The venue for the tour is the teaching and display garden located on Orchard Lane, just east of Spooner.

One of the region’s premier summer gardening events, the tour will feature university speakers, demonstrations, displays and guided tours of garden plots. There will be no tastings this year as a COVID precaution.

