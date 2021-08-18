Boulder Lodge will hold its ninth annual Northwoods Music and Art Festival from noon to 10 p.m. on the shores of Ghost Lake Saturday, Aug. 21.

Although last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19, this year’s event is expected to draw record crowds of 250 to 300 people, with at least 17 area artists and crafters expected to show their works. Many forms of original art and crafts will be featured, including jewelry, purse bags, dream catchers, soaps, CBD oils, woodcrafts and knives. Jo Yanish, Jason Rabuck and Ken Woodie are a few of the crafters and artists who will be at their booths with jewelry, leatherworks and woodcrafts.

