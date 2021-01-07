...AREAS OF DENSE FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of freezing fog and patchy dense fog are occurring this
morning. Visibilities may drop as low as one quarter of a mile
with varying visibilities over short distances. In addition,
freezing fog may cause slick spots to develop on untreated
surfaces, such as roadways and sidewalks. If you are traveling
this morning, use low-beam headlights, reduce your speed, and
allow extra travel time to reach your destination.
“Charcuterie” is a French term for the craft of preparing meat products, primarily from pork. When I was young, we probably had what we now call charcuterie boards or plates every week, and in recent years this retro dish seems to have made a comeback.
They make for great appetizers, snacks, a small meal or even artistic centerpieces, adding a special dimension to your spread. Putting together a charcuterie board usually involves cheese, meat, produce, crunch, dip or spread and garnish.
