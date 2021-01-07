“Charcuterie” is a French term for the craft of preparing meat products, primarily from pork. When I was young, we probably had what we now call charcuterie boards or plates every week, and in recent years this retro dish seems to have made a comeback.

They make for great appetizers, snacks, a small meal or even artistic centerpieces, adding a special dimension to your spread. Putting together a charcuterie board usually involves cheese, meat, produce, crunch, dip or spread and garnish.

