We are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by of one of the best and first wild foods to appear each spring —ramps! Native to West Virginia, these trendy, pungent and nutritious plants are often called “wild leeks” or “wild onions” and only last about 6-8 weeks. The entire plant is edible and can be pickled or frozen for several months. To freeze: cut off the root and discard; separate the bulb and pinkish stem from the leaves and clean well. So they don’t stick together, first individually freeze the bulbs/stems in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Place frozen bulbs in tightly covered jars or containers. To freeze the leaves, blanch in salted water about 10 seconds, squeeze to remove as much moisture as possible and freeze in plastic bags for later use. You can add them to burgers, eggs, mashed potatoes, soups, cooked with other greens with cooked/crumbled bacon, made into pesto for pastas (or sauté minced bulbs first, then add chopped fresh leaves 2 minutes before serving the pasta), etc. I’m sharing two tasty Food Network side dishes, and a compound butter (adapted from wildedible.com) to adorn steak, chops, fish, vegetables, and alongside bread, to enjoy this delicious find!
