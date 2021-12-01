Along with roasting a traditional small turkey, I’m so happy I cooked an extra turkey breast in the slowcooker for my family last week. Don’t let the name of this adapted Taste of Home recipe scare you — my 2-year-old granddaughter even loved it!
Substitute any favorite canned or cooked beans, of course, and as long as you’re at it, make a double batch for these chilly days ahead. The turkey breast couldn’t be easier to prepare as a perfect weeknight dinner entrée. Refrigerate or freeze leftovers to enjoy this very versatile, high-quality, low-fat protein during these upcoming busy weeks.
A question about what people like about Main Street Hayward, which is a quarterfinalist in the 2021 America’s Main Street contest this year called “Road to Recovery, a contest organized by Independent We Stand.
