...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
A combination of dry air with minimum RH values between 15 and 25
percent combined with wind gusts around 30 mph will create near-
critical fire weather conditions today across northwestern
Wisconsin. Areas without snow pack will see the greatest risk for
hazardous fire weather conditions.
March madness will soon be in full swing, which means we need some appetizers or snacks to enjoy college basketball, with or without guests.
This first recipe is a healthy salad from former Café Brenda in Minneapolis and calls for using Wisconsin chevre (fresh goat cheese). It’s a deliciously versatile starter course, easy to make nut, herbs or oil substitutions and is best prepared in individual portions just before serving.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will result in $1,400 stimulus checks being sent to many Americans who qualify: Individual taxpayers earning less than $80,000 and joint filer making under $160,000. If you qualify, how do you intend to spend your $1,400?
