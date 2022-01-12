We love the cuisine of Southeast Asia, with the bright, intense, clean and uncomplicated flavors. These delicious Thailand-influenced recipes are adapted from a very old recipe booklet from my collection.

They are so simple and economical, but as in most Asian cooking, require that you organize and prep the ingredients in advance, since the cooking process is so brief. Substitute ground chicken or turkey for the pork if you wish, and pair it with a simple soup for a light and lovely lunch. A flavorful dipping sauce like I’ve included here, would be interesting to serve with either dish.

