It is always soup weather and still Lent, so here’s a nutritious and delicious meatless soup using a slow cooker.

It’s easy to duplicate for more servings and very versatile to suit your tastes and budget. Scallops, haddock, flounder, orange roughy, snapper or even salmon could be added or substituted, and more vegetables such as carrots, green beans, edamame, jalapenos, et cup is always a great idea.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments