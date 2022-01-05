...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Are there roasted red bell peppers in your house? I love to use them in soups, salads, pastas, sandwiches and antipasto, but there’s a bit of prep involved roasting fresh peppers. Stocking your pantry with jars of roasted peppers is probably a good idea.
I hope you enjoy this simple chicken breast entrée I created years ago. It earned first prize in the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s annual “Readers Best Recipe Contest” in 1986 or so, and is also works using turkey or pork tenderloins or seafood in place of chicken. The bisque is also a delicious menu item to start 2022!
