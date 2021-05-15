I hope you get a chance to harvest ramps, one of the first and best wild foods to appear each spring, often called “wild leeks” or “wild onions.” We’re so fortunate to have these treasures growing wild in the Northwoods for only six to eight weeks each season.

Both the bulb and the leaves are edible, eaten raw or cooked. They are high in vitamins A and C and taste like a cross between a scallion and onion with a pungent garlicky bite. Ramps will stay fresh in your refrigerator for a week or two, sealed in a few plastic bags because the aroma is strong, or freeze bulbs and leaves (separated, leaves chopped) for several months.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments