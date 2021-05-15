I hope you get a chance to harvest ramps, one of the first and best wild foods to appear each spring, often called “wild leeks” or “wild onions.” We’re so fortunate to have these treasures growing wild in the Northwoods for only six to eight weeks each season.
Both the bulb and the leaves are edible, eaten raw or cooked. They are high in vitamins A and C and taste like a cross between a scallion and onion with a pungent garlicky bite. Ramps will stay fresh in your refrigerator for a week or two, sealed in a few plastic bags because the aroma is strong, or freeze bulbs and leaves (separated, leaves chopped) for several months.
There are many saying that the economy is recovering and there are many job openings but few workers applying and one of the reasons is there is more incentive to stay on unemployment insurance with the $300 a week supplemental for those who lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What do you think? Should the $300 supplemental stop or should it continue?
