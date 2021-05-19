I couldn’t resist sharing another ramp recipe, since they are still around the neighborhood. This Cook’s Illustrated adaptation is a popular Korean comfort food called “pajeon,” using scallions. It’s cheap and versatile if you feel like adding other vegetables or meat, and is usually served as a quick crisp-chewy snack right out of the pan on rainy days.

You can substitute cornstarch equally for the potato starch if you wish, but potato starch contains fewer calories and carbohydrates — both giving a very crispy crust. This is delicious party food — rainy weather or not!

