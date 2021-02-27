Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... .Some light to moderate snow accumulations are expected, mainly over northwest Wisconsin, starting tonight and lingering through the day Sunday. The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected to begin after midnight tonight, lasting through Sunday morning. Locations within the Winter Weather Advisory could see between 2 to 5 inches of accumulations, but there is potential for some more intense bands of snowfall. This could result in heavier accumulations than are currently forecast. There could be a window of rapid snowfall rates as well, with a brief period of 1 to 2 inch per hour snowfall rates possible between 6 AM and 9 AM. This snow will likely result in some slippery and hazardous travel conditions for Sunday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavier snowfall will be possible, which may result in some higher accumulations than is currently forecast. There is some uncertainty as to where these heavier snow bands will develop. Also, a period of heavier snowfall rates will be possible, with up to 1 to 2 inches per hour between the 6 AM and 9 AM time frame. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&