This year’s famous Birkie will certainly be different, but the legend lives on and many of us will likely still celebrate in some fashion. Virtual meals aren’t very satisfying, however, so here’s a couple of healthy recipes that are simple, nutritious and delicious.

The pasta dish is adapted from Roxanne Gold, who said it reminds her of outdoor dining on the Riviera under blue skies and a calming azure sea. Sardines are high in Omega-3s and contain more vitamin E and calcium than tuna. The nutrient-rich vegetarian soup is adapted from an online blog and at least may help you feel like an athlete.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments