This year, especially, we need to celebrate Valentine’s Day with some decadent treats. Since it’s National Cherry and Chocolate Lovers Month, seems like a great excuse to enjoy these really delicious cookies.

Remember the tasty Brownie Candy recipe from my De cup 9 column? These cookies are from that very same audio book — and there may be a peach muffin recipe from the same book popping up in the future! It’s easy to rationalize your pure enjoyment, too, by knowing they contain heart-healthy “Cheerios,” almonds and, of course, cherries.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments