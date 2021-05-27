...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
I realize this column should probably be featuring spring produce, but wanted to share this truly delicious hummus substitute using nutritious eggplant.
Adapted from Bon Appetit and Cookie and Kate food blog, it’s a version of baba ganoush, from the Eastern Mediterranean area. It is simple to prepare, using either of the following cooking methods, preferably with a food processor, but you could simply use a fork. Make it as smoky as you wish using liquid smoke. To counteract any bitterness, prepare the eggplant soon after bringing it home and don’t skimp on the salt.
