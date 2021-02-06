...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Annie's Culinary Corner: No Vikings, Packers or Bears — oh, my!
Sorry to have to use this title again for my Super Bowl column — and guessing we’ll probably still need some “pandemic party” food.
This French bistro zucchini appetizer is an adaption from Sara Moulton, a big hit with the very simple batter and dipping sauce, which will hopefully find its way into your files for many other uses. The black bean dip, shared over six years ago, deserves repeating. I demonstrated this adaptation at Marshall Field’s years ago, selling lots of this delicious, versatile sauce. The dip is very popular for a large crowd — or divide the recipe for a grateful small group of fans!
