Sorry to have to use this title again for my Super Bowl column — and guessing we’ll probably still need some “pandemic party” food.

This French bistro zucchini appetizer is an adaption from Sara Moulton, a big hit with the very simple batter and dipping sauce, which will hopefully find its way into your files for many other uses. The black bean dip, shared over six years ago, deserves repeating. I demonstrated this adaptation at Marshall Field’s years ago, selling lots of this delicious, versatile sauce. The dip is very popular for a large crowd — or divide the recipe for a grateful small group of fans!

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments