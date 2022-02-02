One of my favorite prepared Asian ingredients is the thick, pungent, sweet, salty and spicy Cantonese barbeque sauce called hoisin. Used in stir-frys, marinades, dipping sauces and more, it really shines as a meat glaze as in these delicious chicken wings and flavorful mushrooms, made simply using a slow cooker.

The “Koon Chun” brand was recommended years ago by Asian cooking instructors, and in my opinion is still the best, although any brand is worth trying. More ideas in next week’s column — but both of these easy dishes would be welcome additions to your Superbowl spread!

