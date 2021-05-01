...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHEAST
MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ON SATURDAY...
A warm and dry day is forecast today across northeast Minnesota
and northwest Wisconsin with near critical fire weather
conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s, with possibly a
few lower 80s from the Brainerd Lakes through the Hayward and
Philips areas. Afternoon relative humidity is expected to dip to
25 to 35 percent in northeast Minnesota, and 28 to 38 percent in
northwest Wisconsin, with higher values near Lake Superior and
other inland lakes. Afternoon winds will be strongest for the
Arrowhead and Iron Range with northwest winds of 10-15 mph with
gusts to near 20 mph. Elsewhere across northeast Minnesota and
northwest Wisconsin, northwest winds will be slightly weaker
at around 10 mph with gusts of 15-20 mph. Check restrictions and
the fire danger before burning.
Starting in May 2021, Sawyer County is expecting to receive half of the $3.2 million designated to the county from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), part of the $1.9 trillion federal relief plan approved earlier this year. The county will receive the other half of the $3.2 million in May 2022. The $3.2 million can not be used for tax relief, but how should those dollars be used?
