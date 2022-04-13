It’s the season to think of any color eggs and ham. So how convenient to know it’s also National Egg Salad Week, and that in these days of trying to stretch our food funds, eggs are a clever choice!

This egg salad is dear to my heart. Thanks, mom . . . but I added some “green,” of course. Ham leftovers are delicious in so many ways, including soups, sandwiches, casseroles and salads. This retro quiche could be a fun comeback for busy folks to try.

