...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY...
.A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN STARTING SUNDAY WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER ASHLAND,
IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES, WITH LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER EAST IN THE
WATCH AREA. STRONG NORTH AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW
WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 12
INCHES.
* WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES.
THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE
BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.
&&
In recent columns, I’ve shared entrees and several side dish options for a holiday menu, but what to do with all those decorated hardboiled eggs? This smoked egg dip is a delicious creation using one of my favorite ingredients — liquid smoke. It’s great with hearty crackers or crudité as a dip, but also good as egg salad on artisan bread slices or wrapped in lettuce leaves. Our friend, Steve, shared this terrific carrot cake from the “live well, bake often” website. It makes a luscious and light showstopping dessert, but baking cupcakes instead is also a wonderful way to give guests exceptional take-home treats or fill some special baskets. Happy Easter!
