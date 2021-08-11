...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Washburn,
southwestern Ashland, and Sawyer Counties through 930 AM CDT...
At 852 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Round Lake, to 6 miles northwest of Stone
Lake, to near Spooner, to near Cumberland. Movement was east at 65
mph.
HAZARD...Winds of up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Hayward around 900 AM CDT.
Round Lake and Little Round Lake around 905 AM CDT.
Chippewa Flowage West and Birchwood around 910 AM CDT.
Chippewa Flowage East, Radisson, Couderay and Chief Lake on
Chippewa Flowage around 915 AM CDT.
New Post around 920 AM CDT.
Winter, Exeland and Glidden around 925 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Reserve, Spooner
Lake, Northwoods Beach, Chief Lake, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation,
Edgewater, Deer Lake, Little Sissabagama Lake, Grindstone Lake and
Teal Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Who can resist this gorgeous native American crop, in season and available everywhere?
Considered a whole grain, corn (and popcorn) is high in fiber and plant compounds with vitamins and minerals, yet it’s high in starch and can spike blood sugar and may prevent weight loss if eaten in excess. Choose cobs by feeling for firmness through the husk up the cob to the tip — never tear back the protective husk.
