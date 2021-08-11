Who can resist this gorgeous native American crop, in season and available everywhere?

Considered a whole grain, corn (and popcorn) is high in fiber and plant compounds with vitamins and minerals, yet it’s high in starch and can spike blood sugar and may prevent weight loss if eaten in excess. Choose cobs by feeling for firmness through the husk up the cob to the tip — never tear back the protective husk.

