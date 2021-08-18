Late summer is a great time to explore unique recipes for all the delicious, fresh bounty in gardens and farmers markets. Summer squash and zucchini are some of those plentiful vegetables with edible skin, eaten raw or cooked. They are rich in nutrients, and are a good source of vitamins C and A, potassium and fiber, low in calories, with little to no cholesterol, fat and sodium.
Every season my Farmer’s Market friends, Bob and Sheila, turn me on to many different varieties, easy to add to weekly menu planning beyond making “noodles.” In addition to side dishes, casseroles, dips, cakes, breads and muffins, summer squash and zucchini can be a healthy addition to popular recipes we enjoy. You may want to try this simple pasta favorite, adapted from Mark Bittman’s “The Minimalist Cooks At Home” cookbook.
