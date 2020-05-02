...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...
NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING
HOURS. WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO GUST BETWEEN 25 TO
30 MPH, ALONG WITH MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING TO
BETWEEN 15 AND 25 PERCENT AS WELL. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT
RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM
BURNING.
Here’s a wonderful, hearty soup to practice your “pantry pull” creativity and keep menus interesting and nutritious. Cooked turkey or pork could easily be substituted for chicken, and of course many other beans and vegetables would also be delicious. This is great made earlier in the day and then kept warm in a slow cooker to really develop the flavors. Add a fresh salad and maybe this simple version of a classic Mexican chocolate dessert to make it a celebration! Happy Cinco de Mayo!
