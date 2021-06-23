They’re all the rage — usually Asian-inspired entree bowls brimming with noodles, rice, seafood, beef, pork, vegetables and adventurous sauces. We really enjoyed a delicious shrimp taco recipe my friend Sara’s daughter, Lisa, shared — especially the flavorful sauce. (Baja refers to a style found on the Mexican peninsula, influencing fish tacos that allegedly originated in Baja, California.)

Their family serves the shrimp over a bed of lettuce with warmed black beans, Mexican street corn, cilantro rice, corn tortillas or chips and condiments, featuring a simply delicious Baja sauce. Recalling a fabulous Tex-Mex dinner on a past road trip, I tried it again. This time I slightly adapted the sauce and shrimp preparation, and used healthy brown rice/millet ramen noodles from Costco as the base — versatile fusion food certainly worth a try!

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

