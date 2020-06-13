One of the most nutritiously balanced vegetables, asparagus is a good source of folic acid, potassium, fiber, vitamins A, B6 and C and is low in calories. To get the most nutrient benefits, experts recommend eating it minimally processed (lightly steamed, blanched, roasted or grilled) or even raw. This simple, first-course soup calls for cooking the asparagus a bit longer, but is very low in fat, except for optional sour cream, yet is creamy and very flavorful.    The adapted bruschetta recipe from Sara Moulton, roasts the spears at high heat, my favorite way to cook it. It makes a delicious hors d’ oeuvre or even a light lunch — sure to impress your guests!

 

