I love the interesting textures of the fall season, whether it’s fallen leaves, amazing sunsets, wild rice or terrific fresh vegetables that are not overcooked.

I recently came upon this wonderful recipe from Cook’s Country, similar to French potato salad, adapting it slightly to add even more crunchy, fiber-rich vegetables. We enjoyed this nutritious salad for several days in a row, with various protein entrees for dinner or as a healthy lunch.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments