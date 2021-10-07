This past week, I was honored to host another hike near our home in glorious weather with our women’s walking group. Again I made lunch for about 65 of us, using an old, trusty wild rice recipe I created many years ago, plus bagged sweet kale salad from Costco.

A stew is easy to scale up for a crowd (I got out the calculator and made five batches of this recipe!). You can adapt it to suit your taste by using one-third each of ground turkey, beef and chorizo and maybe even shelled edamame, cooked black, or pinto beans, and/or more canned or fresh chopped chilies to boost fiber and nutrition.

