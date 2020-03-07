It’s fun to think about what to cook for St. Patrick’s Day if you’re staying at home — not celebrating in some big city with lots of crazy folks! Both plans have their appealing qualities, however.
So if you are planning to cook, this week I’m sharing an elegant but easy lamb rack creation, and a simple side dish, adapted from the Irish Cooking Bible. Then next week, I’ll share a traditional corned beef and cabbage recipe with a twist. Buy the best ingredients you can find and cook them the proper way so you don’t screw them up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.