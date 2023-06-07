...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Anna M. Taylor, our beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, friend and auntie, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with her health. She died peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, and was kind enough to offer many of those important to her several days to say goodbye. Anna was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Marv and Marilyn Nordquist. She was the oldest of three children and was an amazing big sister to her brothers, Steve and Matt Nordquist. She was also a devoted and loving sister-in-law to Renee Nordquist and Justine Harris.
Most importantly, Anna took never-ending pride in being an indulging and loving Auntie to her niece, Sierra Nordquist, and nephews, Nik Nordquist, Aaron and Eli Rosenblum, and Evan Nordquist. Even while sick, Anna tried her best to attend every sporting event, graduation and family gathering. One look at the walls of her condo showed the extreme love and pride she had for each of them, and they all loved her just as much. Anna loved to spend time with her family. At every opportunity she showered them with treats, gifts and the most thoughtfully written cards.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
