Anna M. Taylor, our beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, friend and auntie, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with her health. She died peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, and was kind enough to offer many of those important to her several days to say goodbye. Anna was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Marv and Marilyn Nordquist. She was the oldest of three children and was an amazing big sister to her brothers, Steve and Matt Nordquist. She was also a devoted and loving sister-in-law to Renee Nordquist and Justine Harris.

Most importantly, Anna took never-ending pride in being an indulging and loving Auntie to her niece, Sierra Nordquist, and nephews, Nik Nordquist, Aaron and Eli Rosenblum, and Evan Nordquist. Even while sick, Anna tried her best to attend every sporting event, graduation and family gathering. One look at the walls of her condo showed the extreme love and pride she had for each of them, and they all loved her just as much. Anna loved to spend time with her family. At every opportunity she showered them with treats, gifts and the most thoughtfully written cards.

