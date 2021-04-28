The end of an era was marked Monday morning, April 26, when the demolition of the massive and historic Telemark Lodge began in the Town of Cable at the former location of the once-bustling winter recreation resort.

The demolition will make way for the property’s redevelopment and a new era of cross-country skiing activity by its new owner, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, which has ambitious plans.

