The Altoona-Fall Creek Railroaders defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 4-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal soccer game at Heidi Friermood Field.
Mason McKay scored a goal for the Canes on a rebound of a penalty kick with less than four seconds to play in the game.
