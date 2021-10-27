Fighting for the ball

Hurricanes soccer player Robert Egger, right, vies with an Altoona player for control of the ball during the WIAA regional playoff game at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Altoona-Fall Creek Railroaders defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 4-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal soccer game at Heidi Friermood Field.

Mason McKay scored a goal for the Canes on a rebound of a penalty kick with less than four seconds to play in the game.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments