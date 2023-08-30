christianson

Alice M. Christianson, age 87, of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Vita Care Assisted Living in Hayward.

Alice May Roberts was born August 28, 1935 in Seeley, WI the daughter of Charles and Eleanor (McPeak) Roberts.  She was raised and attended school in Seeley and Hayward, WI until her senior year of high school when her family moved to Superior, WI.  After graduating from Superior Central High School, Alice began an internship with St. Lukes Hospital in Duluth, MN which was a three year educational program.  Alice completed the program and became a Registered Nurse.  Over her nursing career she worked in northern Wisconsin for several health care settings including, Douglas County Home Health, Superior Memorial Hospital, St. Marys Hospital, St. Josephs Hospital, Chaffeys, Hayward Nursing Home and Villa Home Health.   On June 30, 1956, Alice was joined in marriage to Andrew N. Christianson.  Alice and Andrew raised their family in Superior, WI.  Andrew passed away in 1987 and then Alice moved to Hayward, WI in 1988.  She was a member of the Hayward American Legion Post #218 and was even selected as its member of the year.  Throughout Alices life she enjoyed puzzles, cribbage, bingo, crocheting, fishing, reading, and following all the Wisconsin sports teams. 

  

