Alberta Bessie Boylan, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Hayward, the daughter of John and Wilma (Blake) Boyle. Alberta was a devout Catholic and was active in both the St. Phillip and St. Joseph parishes. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and the Stone Lake Historical Society. Alberta loved to cook, often taking classes to improve her skills. She enjoyed music and was an accomplished pianist. Most of all, Alberta loved her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who lovingly made “sock monkeys” for her grandchildren.

