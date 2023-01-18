The December storm tried its best to take us down, but our snowmobile community refused to tap out. Clubs, volunteers and contractors quickly assembled to clear trails — most came wielding chainsaws, some brought excavators and some showed up with nothing more than fierce determination.

After one of the most damaging storms we’ve seen in years, it took only 11 days to open our trail system. Anyone, who got a first-hand look at the devastation would agree that this was an amazing achievement.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments