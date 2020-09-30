SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — The adult son of a Superior woman has been arrested in her death.
Officers responded to the woman's home Tuesday morning after a call for help was made from inside the residence, according to police. The woman had suffered "significant trauma" and despite life-saving attempts died at the scene, officials said.
