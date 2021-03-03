The Birkie Adaptive Ski was held Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Highway OO Trailhead east of Seeley. Steve Litzkow of Lindstrom, Minnesota, Jane Schmieding of Madison and Isaac Berger of Millville competed head-to-head on the looped course. A full story on the athletes will be featured in next week’s Record. Gathered, from left, are Litzkow, Adaptive Ski sponsor Don Becker, Schmieding, Berger, race chief Jim Crandall and sponsor Heidi Becker.
The Birkie Adaptive Ski is an important part of the Slumberland American Birkebeiner cross-country ski events every year.
This year, two sit-skiers and a skate skier competed on the Birkie Trails at the Kortelopet Stadium east of Seeley Thursday, Feb. 25. The course was a 1.1K loop of flat to rolling terrain on an open track, and participants could choose to complete one, two or three laps upon arrival.
