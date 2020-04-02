Editor:

The current hoarding and shortages take me back to my childhood during World War II in the early 1940’s. This was during the time of “war effort” that everyone was concerned about. There was rationing for household basics including meat , ration books for gasoline, paper drives at schools that engaged school kids hauling newspapers however they could (usually by red wagons) and using up every bit of toothpaste and flattening the metal tubes to be collected for the war effort. Tin cans were also flattened and collected.

