Riding down the forest trail

A snowmobile trail in the Chequamegon Forest during a winter storm.

 Photo by Cathy LaReau

A tumultuous week indeed, so why wouldn’t it end with another hefty winter storm?

The LCO Tribe’s recent request to the Sawyer County Public Works Committee to not renew seven designated ATV routes on county roads within reservation boundaries, (effectively shutting down the trail system and access to businesses within the reservation) is certainly newsworthy for our community, but this emotionally charged subject is still being negotiated.

