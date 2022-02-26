The last stretch of the premiere American Birkebeiner 50K Skate Cross-County ski race on Saturday, Feb. 26, had two moments of drama – one at the finish and one at the bottom of a hill.
Gerard Agnellet of La clusaz, France, who spoke through an interrupter, said when he came over the top of the International Bridge in the City of Hayward 400 meters from the finish, he was looking for a way to get ahead of the two other skiers nearby and was thinking to himself he would probably come in second.
Down Main Street, David Norris of North Pole, Alaska was leading, but just behind was Agnellet.
“I was just trying to hold on to technique and keep the speed going,” said Norris. “And then like a meter or two left, I could see Gerard coming in.”
Norris lunged his right ski at the finish just as he and Agnellet both clocked in at 2:07:24.
It was an ending so close it took a photo to determine that Agnellet’s ski had a slight edge.
Coming in third just two seconds behind Agnellet and Norris was Adam Martin of Craftsbury Common, Vermont.
Alayna Sonnesyn of Minneapolis was the first skier across the finish line in the elite women’s 50K with a time of 2:22:52, two seconds ahead of Caitlin Patterson of Craftsbury Common, Vermont. Rosie Frankowski of Anchorage, Alaska came in third with 2:23:01.
While skiing with the leaders 3.5K from the finish, Sonnesyn had to overcome a crash.
“I was on the ground and had to get back up as fast as I could,” she said. “It was at the bottom of a hill and I completely lost momentum. It was silly of me and not my proudest moment.”
Not only had she fallen, but Sonnesyn was also feeling fatigued.
“It was 47K into this 50K and the girls put in a surge and I had to do everything I could to catch them before the lake,” she said.
The lake is Lake Hayward, a flat open stretch coming off the hills of the Birkie Trail. It’s over a mile across the lake until skiers come up on Railroad Street and turn left and then a sharp right onto Main Street and the International Bridge, the last climb before the finish.
“I knew if I wasn’t with them on the lake it wasn’t going to happen for me,” she said.
Sonnesyn found that extra energy to take the lead and then she crested the bridge.
“Going over that bridge and hearing the roaring crowd is just incredible,” she said. “I mean it like gives me the chills just thinking about it.”
Endorsing Sonnesyn’s sentiment, Agnellet said the Birkie finish is “… the best finish line of the entire distance skiing world.”
This was Sonnesyn’s third Birkie win.
This is Agnellet's second Birkie. In 2018 he came in seventh.
Read more about this race in next week’s Sawyer County Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.