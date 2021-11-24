The Hayward High School Project Graduation Committee will host its 10{sup}th{/sup} annual “A Cane Christmas” craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the HHS Commons.

The day will include a visit from Santa Claus, beverages and baked goods. Lunch will be available to purchase.

