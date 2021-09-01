A group of families on Cassandra Road turned a bad thing into a good thing. They formed a neighborhood watch system after a series of break-ins, kicking off with a block party on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Linda and Dennis Waystedt hosted the event on Casssandra Road in Hayward, which featured cornhole and other games, prizes, a lunch, sticker strips, chalk drawings and take-home gifts. Linda said about a month ago, everyone on the street had their vehicles broken into, and some families had their homes burglarized. She said they wanted to have a group that would “be like a neighborhood watch (and) we wanted to have a block party just to get to meet everybody.”
A question about the recent decision on Aug. 23 by the Hayward Area School District's Board of Education's decision to reverse its Aug. 16 decision that required mask wearing until Oct. 18 to making mask wearing optional.
