A group of families on Cassandra Road turned a bad thing into a good thing. They formed a neighborhood watch system after a series of break-ins, kicking off with a block party on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Linda and Dennis Waystedt hosted the event on Casssandra Road in Hayward, which featured cornhole and other games, prizes, a lunch, sticker strips, chalk drawings and take-home gifts. Linda said about a month ago, everyone on the street had their vehicles broken into, and some families had their homes burglarized. She said they wanted to have a group that would “be like a neighborhood watch (and) we wanted to have a block party just to get to meet everybody.”

