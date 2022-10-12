When the Sawyer County Record called Town of Hayward Chair Gary Gedart on Friday, Oct. 7 asking about the Oct. 6 press release from Gov. Tony Evers that the Town had been awarded an Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant for a proposed bike/pedestrian trail project, Gedart said, he thought the amount awarded was $1,162,694.

However what Gedart didn’t realize until Monday, Oct. 10 is the actual amount was $722,290 or $440,475 less than what the town was expecting to receive.

