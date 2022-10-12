...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The proposed Town of Hayward bike/pedestrian route would begin at Nyman Avenue (left)/Hospital Road (right) intersection divided by Hwys. 27/77. New construction would be placed on the north side of Hospital Road between Hwys.27/77 and Hwy. 63. A spur would come off the new paved trail onto hospital property that will probably be located near Hwys. 27/77.
A new paved bike/pedestrian trail will be constructed on the north side of Hospital Road between Hwys. 27/77 and Hwy. 63.
A section of Hospital Road from Hwy. 63 east to Airport Road and south on Airport Road to Hwy. 77 will be designated and staked as a bike route.
A section of Hwy 77 from Airport Road to Wheeler Road will have a new paved bike/pedestrian trail, probably on the south side.
Wheeler Road from Hwy. 77 to Chippewa Trail will be designated and staked as a bike route. Chippewa Trail is already a designated bike route.
Chippewa Trail is already a designated and staked bike route.
When the Sawyer County Record called Town of Hayward Chair Gary Gedart on Friday, Oct. 7 asking about the Oct. 6 press release from Gov. Tony Evers that the Town had been awarded an Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant for a proposed bike/pedestrian trail project, Gedart said, he thought the amount awarded was $1,162,694.
However what Gedart didn’t realize until Monday, Oct. 10 is the actual amount was $722,290 or $440,475 less than what the town was expecting to receive.
