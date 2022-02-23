The Sawyer County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Feb. 17, agreed to put up $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to attract Public Service Commission (PSC) grants for three applicants pursuing broadband projects that collectively total $16.1 million.
The supervisors approved $400,000 as a matching grant for a $6.4 million Mosaic project to extend fiber optic lines north into the towns of Sand Lake and Bass Lake.
They also approved $100,000 for $5.5 million Norvado project to bring fiber optic lines into parts of the towns of Draper and Winter, and $100,000 for a $4.2 million Bevcomm project to bring fiber optic lines to the Exeland area, including the towns of Meteor, Weirgor and Meadowbrook.
The county will use a portion of the $3.2 million ARPA funds it was designated in 2021. It received $1.6 million last May and will receive the remaining $1.6 million this coming May.
The county’s dollars will be used as matching funds to attract grants from the PSC, which received $100 million for broadband expansion, part of $3.2 billion of ARPA dollars designated to the state.
In 2021, the county put up $500,000 for two projects that were approved by the PSC: $400,000 for a $2.59 million (Sawyer County portion of $4.1 million project) Mosaic project in the Town of Edgewater and $100,000 for $877,00 Norvado project in the Town of Lenroot.
For the 2022 grant applications, the three telecommunication companies will either match or exceed the county’s portion and other municipalities may also contribute as part of the grant application to attract the bulk of the project dollars from the PSC.
If the applications are approved by the PSC, the companies have two years to complete their projects.
Mosaic project
Mosaic said it will expand fiber optic lines north of where it placed lines in the Town of Edgewater. The area to be covered is 36.5 square miles and will pass 1,471 homes. Mosaic will match the county’s $400,000 and the balance of the $6.4 million, or $5.6 million, would come from the PSC.
Supervisor Dale Olsen asked why the cost to each home in the Mosaic project was nearly twice the cost to homes in the other two projects.
Domenico Fornaro, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mosaic, said it was due to the topography, lakes and rocks. He said the company had significant cost overruns in placing lines in the Town of Edgewater due to topography.
Fornaro was asked why his company asked for so much more than the other companies.
“This was the model that we put together to increase the probability of getting the grant approved,” he said. “I can’t speak to the other proposals.”
Supervisor Jason Weaver asked if the project will reach the southern end of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. Fornaro said it would.
The $400,000 request passed in a 11-2 vote with Olson and Chuck Van Etten voting no. Those voting yes included Dale Schleeter, Jesse Boettcher, Tweed Shuman, Stacey Hessel, Weaver, Marc Helwig, Tom Duffy, Brian Bisonette, Ron Kinsley, Ron Buckholtz and Ed Peters.
Norvado project
Along with the $100,000 from the county, Norvado has committed $2.1 million to the $5.5 million project with the balance, $3.3 million, coming from the PSC.
It was reported the Town of Winter would also contribute $10,000.
During public comments, Town of Draper Planning Commission member Chris Klein said the town had been approached by LTD Broadband to give Draper 100% coverage, but Norvado’s proposal would only cover a portion of the town.
“Just so you’re aware that if even if we did go with Norvado, it would barely cover the underserved areas of our town,” he said.
LTD won a federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction that includes $1.3 billion federal funding to reach unreserved areas in 15 states.
However Bob Thompson, chief financial officer (CFO) for Norvado, said even though LTD has won the auction, it has yet to be approved by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and if approved, LTD has three years to start projects and six years to finish.
The board gave 12-1 approval with only Van Etten voting against.
Bevcomm project
Like Norvado, Bevcomm is contributing much more than the county’s $100,000. It will put up $2.210 million and request $1.89 million from the PSC.
The $4.2 million project would reach 556 homes in Sawyer County and 105 in Rusk County.
The project will cover the area of the 943 telephone exchange in the southern end of the county.
Again the $100,000 was approved in a 12-1 vote with Van Etten opposed.
Objecting
During the discussion on the matching dollars for the three broadband projects, Van Etten consistently opposed because he didn’t consider broadband a necessity and thought the ARPA funds could be used for other purposes.
Van Etten said he was happy to support $300,000 of ARPA funds for Sawyer County Housing Authority to build two duplexes because housing is a necessity, and he questioned investing in fiber optics when it could be replaced by other technology, such as satellites.
He said the matching funds from ARPA had nothing to do with mitigating the impact of COVID.
However, Sawyer County Administrator Tom Hoff said ARPA dollars were allowed for broadband because it was vital for students to have internet access for schooling at home during the pandemic.
Hoff said in January the rules for ARPA funds were broadened and now can be used for any function of government.
“This is a need,” said Kinsley of the broadband applications. “There’s a lot of homes that don’t have any internet, and going the way the world is, you’ve got to have internet.”
40-43 acre trade
The board approved a land trade of 40 acres of county forest for 43 acres of private land owned by Richard and Denise Cooper. Both parcels are north of Hatchery Creek Park in the Town of Hayward.
Sawyer County Forester Greg Peterson said one of the goals for the county forest is to keep the forest in adjoining blocks. He said the Cooper parcel is closer to nearby trails, including bike, skiing, ATV and snowmobiling trails, and noted it has more forest on higher ground than the county’s 40 acres.
Keefe interim administrator
The board approved Mike Keefe, the county’s accountant, to serve as interim administrator to replace Hoff as of March 11, Hoff’s last day before retiring.
Keefe has also submitted his retirement papers for early spring.
An ad hoc committee is in charge of finding a replacement for Hoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.