WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Demonstrators protested for a fifth night in a Milwaukee suburb following a prosecutor's decision not to charge a police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager.
About two dozen demonstrators remained at a corner in Wauwatosa on Sunday night past the 7 p.m. curfew. Police warned the protesters several times that they were unlawfully assembled. Most left the area, but the few who remained were arrested, WTMJ-TV reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.