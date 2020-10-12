WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Demonstrators protested for a fifth night in a Milwaukee suburb following a prosecutor's decision not to charge a police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager.

About two dozen demonstrators remained at a corner in Wauwatosa on Sunday night past the 7 p.m. curfew. Police warned the protesters several times that they were unlawfully assembled. Most left the area, but the few who remained were arrested, WTMJ-TV reported.

