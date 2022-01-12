Fifty racers competed in the Saturday, Jan. 8, North End Snowshoe Classic.
Starting at the North End Trailhead two miles south of Cable off Randysyek Road, the race attracted 41 competitors in the 5K event and nine in the 10K event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Includes digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Print and digital-only options for Sawyer County Record.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Fifty racers competed in the Saturday, Jan. 8, North End Snowshoe Classic.
Starting at the North End Trailhead two miles south of Cable off Randysyek Road, the race attracted 41 competitors in the 5K event and nine in the 10K event.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
A question of how people view the activities of those 700-plus who have been "charged" with an offense that occurred during the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This question was originally posted on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but then was taken down and re-written and then reposted because the original survey said "700-plus convicted..." but not all 700-plus who have been charged have been convicted. If you voted in the original Jan. 5 question, you can vote again because this is a new survey question.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.