...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF
THE AREA TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE
IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT
SNOW. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE
AFTERNOON AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD
CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES.
LOCALLY HIGHER ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 6" ARE POSSIBLE IN THE
HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
After months of planning, and with the guidance of public health officials, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has announced their planned format for the Feb. 24-28, 2021, Slumberland American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races in the Hayward-Cable area.
Registration for the 2021 events opened on May 1 this year with the promise of hosting the events and the caveat that the races would undoubtedly look differently than in a typical year given the world’s public health crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.