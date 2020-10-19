After months of planning, and with the guidance of public health officials, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has announced their planned format for the Feb. 24-28, 2021, Slumberland American Birkebeiner, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon races in the Hayward-Cable area.

Registration for the 2021 events opened on May 1 this year with the promise of hosting the events and the caveat that the races would undoubtedly look differently than in a typical year given the world’s public health crisis.

