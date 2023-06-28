Vibrant space

Imagine of the proposed vibrant space plans for downtown Hayward.

 Photo provided

The City of Hayward is receiving a $48,043 Vibrant Spaces grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to transform a pedestrian walkway into a pocket park and gateway to the downtown.

The Vibrant Spaces grant program is designed to help cities and towns revitalize underused spaces to build community and attract future residents. Through this grant program, communities across the state of Wisconsin will be investing in their workforce attraction and small business development by creating inviting, walkable spaces in their downtowns, gateway districts, and economic centers.

  

