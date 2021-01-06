The third North End Snowshoe Classic race on Saturday, Jan. 2, two miles south of Cable off Randysek Road, went off as scheduled during a nearly perfect winter morning with the snow packed, temperatures hovering around 30 degrees and 45 participants excited about being outdoors and active.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, race director Shelly Wilson said she expected fewer than the 58 who participated in 2019 but not as many as the 45 who showed up.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments