...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 4
This was the start of the 5K snowshoe race on Saturday, Jan. 2.
The third North End Snowshoe Classic race on Saturday, Jan. 2, two miles south of Cable off Randysek Road, went off as scheduled during a nearly perfect winter morning with the snow packed, temperatures hovering around 30 degrees and 45 participants excited about being outdoors and active.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, race director Shelly Wilson said she expected fewer than the 58 who participated in 2019 but not as many as the 45 who showed up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.