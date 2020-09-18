UW Football stadium

A general view of Camp Randall Stadium during the Wisconsin Badgers NCAA college football game against the Akron Zips Saturday, September 10 2016, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka)

 Photo from UWBadger.com/David Stluka

MADISON (AP) — Forty-two players and staff with the Wisconsin football team have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Big Ten makes plans to get the season started.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says the 42 people tested positive since June when athletes and staff returned to campus. Twenty-nine of the positive tests were from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15.

